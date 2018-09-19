Kinnah Phiri to challenge Malani Mtonga in Karonga South

Malawi football legend Kinnah Phiri intends to contest forKaronga South parliamentary seat on a United Transformation Movement (UTM) ticket during next year’s tripartite elections.

He will likely face incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Malani Mtonga of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Speaking in an interview, Phiri said he wants to develop Karonga South which is his home village adding the constituency remains underdeveloped under the incumbent Mtonga.

“People have known me as a sportsman; I have served my country with diligence in the sports sector. This is a continuation of serving my people but now in politics, so come 2019 I am contesting as MP for Karonga South Constituency which has remained underdeveloped for a long time now,” said Phiri

He added that he will continue being involved in sports after being elected MP.

According to the Malawi football legend, he wants to support all talented youths as one way of making football and other sporting activities professions.

“I know this will help in creating employment which is in line with the one million job creation manifesto of the mighty United Transformation Movement under our youthful and pragmatic president Dr Saulos Chilima who will also be the country’s president come 2019,” he said

Karonga South Member of Parliament Malani Mtonga was not available for comment as we went to the press.

Meanwhile political analyst George Phiri from University of Livingstonia has said the former legendary player and coach has the potential to win as a Member of Parliament in Karonga South since he is more popular than other politicians in the country.

“Kinnah is more popular you know a lot of people do follow sports than they do with politics, all he has to do is now convincing people from his constituency to vote for him,” explained the commentator said.

Kinnah Phiri made his first political appearance last month during the United Transformation Movement launch in Mzuzu where he endorsed Vice President Saulosi Chilima for the office of president come 2019.