Winds leave thousands stranded

More than 2,850 people in the Malawi’s southern region are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance following strong winds experienced last week in the districts of Mulanje, Chikwawa and Phalombe.

An assessment report by the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) indicates that over 2,580 households have been affected, 11 people sustained injuries while one 15-year-old boy died after being hit by a collapsing house structure.

According to the report, an undisclosed number of people have been displaced.

Malawi Red Cross Society’s (MRCS) disaster management manager, Joseph Moyo, said on Sunday that MRCS will respond by distributing cash to the most affected households through cash transfer disbursement using the Crisis Modifier Funds.

The funds are under the Enhancing Resilience in Malawi Project which is being funded by the European Union Humanitarian and Civil Protection (ECHO).

Currently, the affected families are staying in makeshifts sites and are in dire need of Emergency shelter materials, plastic kitchen utensils, food items, roofing materials, mosquito nets and blankets.

MRCS has since appealed to companies, well-wishers and the general public to support the affected communities.