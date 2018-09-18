UTM slams DPP vice president

One of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) champions, Patricia Kaliati has downplayed remarks made by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) central region vice president, Uladi Mussa, who said the UTM leader, Saulosi Chilima is an ungrateful person.

Kaliati said Mussah himself is an unsettled politician who does not get satisfied with one political party but rather changes from one party to another.

She added that Malawians have become wise now and that they will be careful when voting for their preferred leaders next year.

Mussah who was the leader of People’s Party some past months ago, verbally attacked the UTM leader last week during a DPP rally that was held at Kandulu School ground in Salima.

He blamed Chilima for not being thankful to President Peter Mutharika for picking him as the running mate in the 2014 presidential elections.

“Mutharika could have chosen anyone to become the running mate, but he chose Chilima,” explained Mussah.

He further assured Malawians that DPP has the ability to win the presidential race in the May 21, 2019 tripartite elections.