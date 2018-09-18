Jakobo needs kidney transplant

One of the most popular Malawian comedians, Eric Mabedi commonly known by a stage name Jakobo, is in dire need of a kidney transplant and is currently undergoing dialysis at Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre.

Dialysis is the process of removing excess water, solutes and toxins from blood in those whose native kidneys have lost the ability to perform the functions.

The actor who became famous under the banner of Izeki ndi Jakobo, needs K20 million to travel to India where he is supposed to undergo the operation due to the failure of his inborn kidney.

Meanwhile, a group called Friends of Eric Mabedi, has been formed and is calling all well wishers to contribute towards Mabedi’s medical expenses who needs the transplant by early next month.

Spokesperson for the group, Higger Mkandawire, says Mabedi has contributed a lot to the country’s development through the creative industry, hence the need to assist him.

“For those who want to help, the account number is Eric Mabedi, NBS Current Account 14336087,” said Mkandawire.

Mabedi has been undergoing dialysis since August and that he has had the problem of diabetes since 1994.

Izeki ndi Jakobo came into limelight in 1990s and the two have been popular since then.

His stage partner, Izeki, real name John Nyanga, died in May 2016 after a long time illness.