Thugs rob priest in Kasungu

Police in Kasungu are hunting for six people who broke into the house of a Catholic Church priest and stole K800,000 and a laptop.

The robbery occurred during the night of Monday around 01:30 hours at the house of the priest.

Kasungu Police Publicist Harry Namwaza said the thieves robbed Father Sebastian Malango, 54, who is a serving Catholic priest at St Joseph Catholic Church in the district.

Namwaza explained that the six unknown criminals entered into Father Malango’s compound through a big hole on the brick fence of his house.

“Upon entering inside the fence, they tied a watchman with ropes before inflicting a knife wound on his right forefinger,” he said.

Three of the criminals then broke into the house through the front door where they met Father Malango in the corridor.

The criminals demanded cash from the priest and fearing for his life the priest surrendered cash amounting to K800, 000 and an Apple laptop.

After taking the cash and the laptop the criminals left the place.

Meanwhile, police have instituted intensive enquiries into the case to apprehend the assailants