Mutharika tells ADMARC to buy nandolo

President Peter Mutharika has told the Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) to buy pigeon peas (Nandolo) from farmers at the recommended price of K230 per kilogram.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism dated 12th September, farmers can start selling their pigeon peas at their nearest ADMARC Depot.

The ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture has also told farmers to refrain from selling the crop to unscrupulous traders who buy pigeon peas at prices below the government recommended price.

Government has since assured the farmers that it will continue improving their welfare and boosting their income.

“Government will also continue to support the growing of Nandolo to enhance the national diversification agenda,” says the statement signed by Secretary for Industry Trade and Tourism.