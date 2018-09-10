Muluzi speaks tough on drug theft

Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi has warned health workers that they will be fired if found stealing drugs.

Muluzi made the remarks following the theft of medical drugs at Katuli Health Centre in Mangochi. Reports show that employees at the health centre were involved in the criminal act.

The health minister said theft of drugs is a serious crime as it affects people’s lives hence health workers will be fired if found stealing drugs.

“They will be immediately removed from our health service and will of course face the full weight of the law in a criminal court. I and the SH have zero tolerance for anyone stealing drugs or medical supplies, but when it is personnel from within the health service we feel particularly let down,” Muluzi said.

He added that hospital employees who steal medical drugs betray their fellow health workers who work in very challenging conditions and with limited amounts of resources.

According to Muluzi, his ministry is implementing an end to end tracking system to trace drugs and resources from the manufacturer right through to the point of issuance in a bid to eradicate the opportunities for theft and assist the Police to identify where stolen materials have come from.