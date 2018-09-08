Head-on crash near Linthipe kills woman

A woman died on Wednesday when the vehicle her husband was driving was involved in a head-on collision near Linthipe in Dedza.

Dedza deputy police publicist constable Cassim Manda identified the woman as Stella Nangazi Chiphikila aged 32.

The husband Mabvuto Chiphikila and the womans mother escaped with injuries.

Manda said Mabvuto was driving a CK 3213 Toyota sprinter saloon from Lilongwe heading towards Dedza with two passengers on board.

Upon arrival at Pinji village near Linthipe 3 bridge, their vehicle collided head on with an oncoming bus driven by Dennis Kajawo.

“Following the impact, Stella Nangazi Chiphikila sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Dedza District hospital while her husband and her mother escaped with minor injuries,” he explained

Nangazi Chiphikila hailed from Masitala village in the area of traditional authority Kaphuka in Dedza.

In related development, one person died after a Mozambican vehicle carrying charcoal overturned.

The vehicle driven by Precious Anthony aged 18 was coming from Ntcheu direction heading towards Lilongwe with two passengers on board.

Upon arrival at Katsekaminga village near Dedza roadblock, the driver failed to negotiate a corner due to speeding and in the process the vehicle overturned.

Following the impact, one of the passengers, Richman Bonga, sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Dedza district hospital while another passenger Alfandika Francisco aged 40 of Villa Ulongwe in Mozambique sustained spinal cord injury. The driver escaped with minor injuries.

Bonga aged 42 hailed from Katsekaminga, T/A Kamenyagwaza in Dedza.