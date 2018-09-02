Mutharika meets China’s Xi Jinping

President Peter Mutharika on Saturday met Chinese President Xi Jinping and during the meeting he asked China to teach Malawi how to end poverty.

The two presidents met at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing- China.

Mutharika told Xi that his administration wants to eradicate poverty in Malawi and is eager learn from China how the goal can be achieved.

“I understand when you were governor of Xi’an Xianyang City, you took the people from poverty to prosperity and we would like to learn from that. My government is also committed to doing that and we would like to learn how China can help us achieve that,” explained Mutharika.

On relations between the countries, Mutharika thanked China for what it is doing in Malawi and he also noted that the people-to-people relationship between Malawi and China is growing.

“Within ten years, China has done tremendous development in Africa and Malawi in particular,” Mutharika said.

On his part, the Chinese President welcomed President Mutharika and his entourage and thanked them for attending the Forum on China Africa Cooperation Summit. He added that China is committed to strengthening ties between two countries.