Kajoloweka gagged over Mulli’s K8bn claim

Businessman Leston Mulli has been granted a court order gagging activist Charles Kajoloweka over the K8 billion compensation claim by Mulli’s companies.

According to reports, the businessman and his companies Sunrise Pharmaceuticals and Chombe Foods Limited have, through a court order obtained on Saturday, stopped Kajoloweka of Youth and Society from commenting on the compensation claim.

Mulli through Sunrise Pharmaceuticals and Chombe Foods successfully sued government for K3 billion as damages for losses during the July 20, 2011 demonstrations.

Earlier this year, government gave Mulli’s companies the money. But Mulli took government to court again seeking an additional K8 billion in interests for the initial payment.

Kajoloweka last week questioned the claim saying it was another organised malfeasance aimed at defrauding the government. He then asked authorities to investigate the issue.

Days later, the activist said Mulli insulted him and also threatened to kill him for talking about the claim.