Thugs kill woman at her home

Thugs on Wednesday night killed a 46 year old at her home in Mzimba.

Police public relations officer Peter Botha identified the woman as Juliet Kamanga.

According to Botha, Kamanga’s 13-year-old daughter heard people trying to force the door open and she woke her mother up.

Kamanga decided to call her brother who lives nearby but in no time the criminals entered the house and assaulted the woman severely.

The young girl managed to call for help from neighbours but by the time they arrived the killers had escaped leaving the woman in a pool of blood.

The police took the body to Mzimba District Hospital for post-mortem where it was revealed that death was due to loss of blood secondary to deep cuts in the head.

Police have since expressed concern over the rise in murder cases in the district.

Botha said so far 13 murder cases have been registered compared to 12 cases registered in 2017 during the same period.

Juliet Kamanga was from Jarafi Village, T/A Mzikubola in Mzimba District.