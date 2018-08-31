Nigerian arrested over chamba

Police in Blantyre on Thursday arrested a Nigerian national for being found with cannabis sativa (chamba) at Blantyre Post Office.

The suspect has been identified as Nze Chidiebere aged 27 who comes from Nigeria but lives at Area 36 in Lilongwe.

He was found with four parcels of Cannabis Sativa weighing 4 Kilogrammes.

Chidiebere told police he was using fake Malawian names like Ernest Makhaza and Patricia Banda to do the illegal business.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody at Blantyre Police and will be expected to answer charges of illegal exportation of dangerous drugs contrary to Section 4 as read with Section 19 of Dangerous Drugs Act of Dangerous Drug Act.

Police have since warned drug traffickers that they will be caught if they try to use airports or post office to export or import the illegal drugs.