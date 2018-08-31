Mzuzu FMB U20 league resumes Saturday

The second round of the Mzuzu First Merchant Bank Under 20 football league will start this Saturday.

General Secretary of the league Levie Mhone told Malawi24 that they are expecting teams in the competition to continue following rules.

“We are set to start the second round and as it was in the first round we are also expecting teams to behave as they did in the first round. On top of that as a committee we are expecting that at the end of the day football will win and we just want to warn all teams that will break rules and regulations of the league will be dropped,” said Mhone.

Topic Academy are still leading the log table with 39 points while Katoto are second position with 36 points. Mzilawaingwe are bottom of the table with 6 points in the 16 team league.

Karonga, Nkhata Bay, Rumphi and Mzuzu are the districts in the Northern Region which have FMB leagues.

Each district will produce one winner to the regional finals to be played at Karonga where the winner will represent the region to national finals later this year.