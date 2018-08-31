Mutharika honoured with another professorship

Malawi President Peter Mutharika was on Friday awarded another honorary professorship by one of China’s top universities.

The University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) honoured Mutharika today at the university’s campus in Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China.

The development follows Mutharika’s official trip to China where he is attending Forum on African and China Cooperation (FOCAC) summit.

During the ceremony, Vice President for UIBE Professor Zhaw Zhongxiu hailed Mutharika’s administration for rebuilding Malawi’s economy and stabilising the local currency.

The University of International Business and Economics is a Chinese national public research university specialized in economics, finance, management, law and foreign languages established in 1951 in Beijing, China.

In 2008, Mutharika received an International Jurist Award and he is the only African ever to receive such as honour.

He also received the African Leadership Award in September 2016.

His recent honour was received last year, an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Addis Ababa University, Ethiopia and on top of that he is the only African to be awarded a Charles Nagel Professor of International and Comparative Law Emeritus at Washington University in the USA.