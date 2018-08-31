Human rights activist Timothy Mtambo attacked

…Suspects DPP cadets

Unknown thugs have torched offices for human rights activist Timothy Mtambo, leaving the guard with injuries.

Mtambo who is the Executive Director for Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) confirmed the attack saying the attackers were asking for details about his house before throwing a petrol bomb to the office compound.

The CHRR boss disclosed that he suspects the attack has been done by youths from ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who are popularly known as cadets.

“It is true, they came around 7pm, and they started beating the guard telling him that they must help them locate my residence.

“When the guard started shouting they left and he was taken to police. In the morning we found that the place has been petrol bombed,” said Mtambo.

He added that he has been receiving threats for criticizing the ruling DPP.

Meanwhile, the ruling DPP through its spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has rubbished the claims saying Mtambo is seeking sympathy.

“He wants to be investigator himself, prosecutor himself and the judge aah, why can’t he wait for the police to finish their investigation,” said Dausi.