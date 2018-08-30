Malawian nurse rapes pregnant woman

After years of working as a nurse, 28-year-old Arthur Moses Chiulika will spend 5 years of his life in prison for raping a woman.

Chiulika who was based at Chinyama health centre in Mulanje was arrested in February this year for raping an 18-year-old expectant woman at the health facility.

The victim reported the issue at Chinyama police unit. Following the report, police arrested the medical worker and charged him with an offence of rape that contravenes section 133 of the penal code.

But appearing before First Grade Magistrate Smart Maruwasa, the health worker pleaded not guilty.

To prove the case, police through Sub Inspector Annock Fumbo paraded four witnesses. Satisfied with the given evidence, His Worship Maruwasa found the accused guilty and convicted him.

In submission, Sub Inspector Fumbo prayed for a stiff penalty to the offender saying what he did showed irresponsibility and unethicalness.

Giving his sentence on Tuesday, magistrate Maruwasa agreed with the state saying the medical worker behaved irresponsibly hence deserving a stiff penalty.

He therefore sentenced Chiulika who was being represented by Counsel Mauya Msuku of Banda and company to 5 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Chiulika hails from Nkali village, traditional authority Mponda in Mangochi.