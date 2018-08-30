Malawi Govt sued: Risks paying K30 billion to Tayub

Transglobe boss Rashid Tayub is demanding from the Malawi Government a compensation to the tune of a whooping K30 billion over what is being understood as false imprisonment and loss of business, media reports show.

Tayub, along with ex Agriculture Minister George Chaponda, was arrested in 2017 over their feared role in the botched purchase of 100,000 metric tonnes of maize from Zambia, a scandal better known as Maizegate.

They were both acquitted in May this year.

Tayub faced a charge of persuading a public officer to misuse his position.

Chaponda, on the other hand was charged of corruptly performing public functions, misuse of public office and possession of foreign currency, contrary to Section, 25A(1), 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, and Regulation 25A(1) of the Exchange Control Regulations, as read with Section 3 of the Exchange Control Act, respectively.

Their arrests came after ACB recorded a complaint alleging that procurement procedures were not followed in the procurement of maize from Zambia by ADMARC and the bureau sent its officers to Zambia in January where they together with the Anti-Corruption Commission of Zambia interviewed various people whom it felt had information relevant to the matter.

On 21st February, 2017, the bureau conducted a search and seizure operation on various premises after it obtained search and seizure warrants from the court.

The latest information is now that Ritz Attorney will be suing the Attorney General and the Anti- Corruption Bureau, according to Transglobe lawyer Mwayi Banda.