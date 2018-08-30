Lilongwe Water Board donates K0.5 million to MISA

Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) on Wednesday donated K500,000 to Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi.

The media body has been raising funds with the aim of buying an office building.

Speaking after presenting a cheque to the media umbrella body, Lilongwe Water Board Chief Executive Officer Alfonso Chikuni said they realized the crucial role that media houses play in this country hence they thought it is wise to help them with the money so that they can achieve their goals.

“Lilongwe Water Board believes that other organizations will also do the same since media is the only platform for communication. We are also urging the MISA themselves to have a start on their own,” he said.

In her remarks, MISA Malawi Fundraising Committee Chairperson Edith Tsilizani expressed gratitude towards the support saying it shows the good partnership they have with LWB.

Tsilizani said the media body has so far raised 9 million kwacha but the target is 30 million kwacha.

She therefore called upon all stakeholders and other well-wishers to support them with the little they can manage so that they can achieve their goal.