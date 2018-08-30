All set for Lilongwe jazz festival

Organisers of the Lilongwe Jazz festival say all is set for the event which will be held from Friday to Saturday at Lilongwe Golf Club.

One of the organisers Owen Mbilizi said the two day festival will provide an opportunity to young up-and-coming artists to learn about and explore Jazz.

“We want to teach these young stars so that they can perform at their best, because we strongly believe that these young stars can learn Jazz very impressively,” he said.

Mbilizi added that at the festival there will be more than 20 musicians such as Lulu, Mibawa band, Lusubiro band and Dan Sibale.

He assured that there will be tight security and food and drinks will be available for sale.

Tickets for the festival are being sold at K3,000 for one day pass and K5,000 for two day pass.

In Blantyre, tickets are being sold at Mibawa while in Lilongwe they are at Lilongwe Golf Club, Area 10 cafe and Area 12 gas station.

Schools such as Bishop Mckenzie and Kamuzu Academy will also take part in the event.