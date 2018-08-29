Man arrested for calling baby money

Police in the Zomba have arrested a 30 year old man for insulting a one year old baby with albinism.

Eastern Region police spokesperson Joseph Sauka told Malawi24 that the suspect Thomas Abdul met a woman who has a year old child with albinism on August 22, 2018 in Zomba district and told her that she was keeping millions of kwacha.

According to Sauka, when the complainant asked as to what he meant, the suspect told her that he was referring to the baby she was carrying.

This angered the woman and she reported the matter to Chingale Police who arrested the suspect.

He has since been charged with the offence of conduct likely to cause breach of peace which is contrary to section 181 of the Penal code and he is expected to appear before court soon.

Thomas Abdul comes from Kadewere village, Traditional Authority Mlumbe in the same district of Zomba.

Meanwhile, Police in the region is informing the general public that a person with albinism is a person like any other person and calling them names is a crime.