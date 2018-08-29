Malawian woman arrested in China for trafficking cocaine

A 29-year-old Malawian woman has been arrested in China for trafficking cocaine.

The woman identified as Estina Mukasera was arrested at an airport in the Asian country after being found with 2190 grams of the illegal drug.

A picture of Mukasera being led away by officers with her face covered by a mask is making rounds on social media.

In China, drug traffickers are sometimes sentenced to death by lethal injection.

Government in July expressed concern of over a number of young Malawian women being used by foreigners to traffic drugs.

According to a statement which government released, two Malawian ladies were also arrested recently in Ethiopia for trafficking drugs. Another woman is serving a seven year sentence for a similar offense.

Government advised young women to be vigilant and not to fall prey to fraudsters and to avoid being sent abroad to deliver parcels.““`