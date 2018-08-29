Malawi, South Africa to face off at Cosafa

Malawi national women football team has been handed tough sides to face at the 2018 Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) women championship.

This year’s tournament will be held in Port Elizabeth in South Africa from 12-22 September.

According to the draw conducted on Wednesday morning, Malawi is in group A with hosts South Africa, Botswana and Madagascar whom they were also drawn with in last year’s tournament.

Guests Cameroon have been drawn into group B alongside Lesotho, Mozambique and Zambia while last year’s runners up Zimbabwe who lost 2-1 to South Africa in the finals are in group C together with Swaziland, Namibia and another guest, Uganda.

Malawi is expected to meet Botswana in the opening match before meeting Madagascar on 14th and wrapping up group stages task with South Africa on 17th.

Meanwhile, the She-Flames are in their second week while in camp in the commercial city of Blantyre and expectations are high that in this year’s tournament they are going to do better.

Coach Maggie Chombo has assembled a formidable squad which has professionals such as sisters Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga who are plying their trade in China and Sweden respectively.