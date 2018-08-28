Primary school teacher wins K1 million

A teacher at Namiwawa Primary School in Blantyre won K1 million during the first draw of Airtel Bandulo Bandulo promotion on Monday.

Another winner also got a prize of K1 million while 70 other people won K100, 000 each.

When contacted, the teacher Rhoda Hara could not believe that she was among the winners.

Hara therefore thanked Airtel Malawi for the promotion and encouraged her fellow customers to continue buying bundles to stand a chance of winning such prizes.

“I am very happy upon hearing this good news, I cannot believe that l am among of the winners. I am therefore encouraging other customers to continue purchasing bundles because one day they might be the lucky winners,” she said.

In his remarks, Airtel Malawi Marketing Director Frank Magombo said they are very impressed with how the draw has started adding that it is a sign that their customers are participating .

He encouraged the Airtel customers to continue buying bundles to stand a chance of winning weekly prizes.

Magombo however explained that the winners will be from different districts to convince people that they are not relatives of the officials but lucky customers who are buying the bundles.

The promotion which will run for 14 weeks will see one customer winning K10 million as a grand prize on 5th December.