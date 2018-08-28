Ghanaian striker joins Mponela side

In a bid to strengthen its squad, lower league side Mlatho Mponela has brought in a Ghanaian forward, Malawi24 can report.

The lad is 20 year old Seth Adu-Takyi who was playing for Shmona fc of Israel last season.

Both his agent Prince Jere of Touchline Sports Management Agency and Mlatho Mponela’s team director, Max Phiri, have confirmed the development saying the player is already in the country.

In an interview, Jere said Adu-Takyi is expected to seal a six month deal with the central region Premier Division side after impressing its technical panel.

“He is a good player, he has played in several countries in this world so after this team’s officials asked me if I can bring them some players I thought that this Ghanaian will help, so they have told me that they have liked him and are willing to sign him,” Jere said.

When asked if Mlatho Mponela can be able to pay the foreign player considering that some top clubs in this country have failed to do so in the past, Phiri said everything is possible to them.

“First and foremost our priority is to produce best local players so we know that for that to happen we have to bring foreign players in the squad to get that experience, we want our players to learn more.

“This is within our budget and we know that we will manage. Last season we spent almost K18 million and this season so far we have spent K20 million,” said the team director.

Phiri added that they have also invited another Ghanaian for trials.

Presently, Mlatho Mponela is on top of the Premier Division with 40 points from 21 matches played and if they can maintain this pace they may earn Super League promotion.