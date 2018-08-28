DPP apologises for attacking Pope Francis

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been forced to apologise to the Roman Catholic Church after its member attacked head of the church Pope Francis.

During a DPP rally at Bangwe in Blantyre on Sunday, member of the party Hophmally Makande said Mutharika, 79, will only resign after Pope Francis, 81, steps down because the Malawi leader is younger.

DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi who is also Minister Information and Communications Technology has apologised for Makande’s remarks saying the statement should not have been made.

Dausi told the local media that the party will not tolerate such remarks and the Roman Catholic Church should be assured that the Pope will not be insulted again by the DPP.

Makande made the remarks at a rally held by DPP Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa who did not condemn the attack in his speech.

Mutharika did not also speak about the issue when leaving the country for China on Monday.

There have been calls for Mutharika to step down after the end of his term and pave the way for younger leaders such as Vice President Saulos Chilima.