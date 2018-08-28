Bullets star completes return

Nyasa Big Bullets have received a huge boost following news of the return of their star player.

Winger, Dalitso Sailesi is now cleared to play for the Blantyre based giants.

He returns from Zambian side Dynamos where all hell bloke loose.

He had his contracted terminated his contract with Dynamos earlier this week due to unpaid salaries and signing on fee.

Sailesi left for the Zambian side last year after a scintillating performance at the Cosafa tournament in South Africa that year.

He was until now waiting for clearance to play for Bullets.

It was then reported that Dynamos failed to honor the contractual agreement with the player who is yet to get his K7.5 million signing on fee plus salaries.

In a Facebook post today, Bullets confirmed the starlet has now been cleared and can now play for them.

He returns at a time when Bullets lead the standings of the TNM Super league. The Peoples team top the log table with 45 points from 19 points and face the challenge from sworn old town rivals, Be Forward Wanderers who come second with 38 points from 19 games.

It is not yet known if he could be fit enough to feature when the two sides rock horns this Saturday in a much awaited Blantyre derby at Kamuzu Stadium.