37 aspirants to contest at MCP primaries in Nkhotakota

Over 30 people have shown interest to compete for a chance to represent the main opposition Malawi Congress Party-MCP as parliamentary and local government members in the coming May 21, 2019 tripartite elections.

In an interview recently, Nkhotakota MCP district chairman Fredrick Kachembwe said he has received 37 names of people aspiring to contest as members of parliament and also councilors in the primary elections to be conducted in the district soon.

He said, of the 5 constituencies of the district, 14 people are aspiring to compete on the parliamentary seat while 23 people will be competing for the Local Government seats in the 10 wards of the district.

Among the aspirants, 2 women are aspiring for the parliamentary seats in Nkhotakota South East and Nkhotakota South constituencies while 4 others are aspiring for local government seats in Kasangazi, Boma, Liwaladzi and Mtosa wards.

Kachembwe said the district committee is in talks with the party’s National Executive Committee to agree on a date for them to come and administer the primaries in the district.

Meanwhile, primary elections for Malawi congress Party aspirants who want to represent the party in the coming polls across the country, has already taken place in some wards, constituencies and districts while in some, the elections are underway.