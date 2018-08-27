Malawi Govt mocked over China’s 20 tablet donation

Malawians have mocked Malawi Government for organising an event just to receive 20 Android tablets for the 2018 population and housing census from the Chinese government.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Goodall Gondwe presided over the function which was also attended by National Statistical Office (NSO) Commissioner Mercy Kanyuka and Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Liu Hong Yong.

Malawi Government tweeted on its official twitter handle @MalawiGovt that People’s Republic of China donated 20 tablets to Malawi Government through the National Statistical Office (NSO) for the 2018 Population and Housing Census.

Reacting to the tweet, Malawians took a swipe at government and some are suspected that government officials organised the event just to share allowances.

“I am sure the mission is fuel, accommodation and allowances cost more than 5 million! AID is indeed equal to outsourcing thinking. This is a joke of the year. Very sad day for my beloved country. Only in Malawi do 20 tablets make the news,” said one Malawian in a tweet.

“Do you people have nothing to do? Is this worth a ceremony? Tell the Chinese to go to NSO in Zomba and deliver the tablets. Stop wasting executive time. Bingu [wa Mutharika] (RIP) could have slapped all of you right now,” tweeted another Malawian.

While Thom Kamanga said: “A whole ministry mobilised for 20 Chinese Android tablets?”

According to government, the tablets which are worth K4.3 million have come direct from Huawei Technologies.

Speaking when he received the tablets, Gondwe thanked the Chinese government saying the gadgets will assist Malawi during the census.

The United Kingdom recently gave Malawi 15,000 tablets while the Malawi Government bought 5,000 tablets to bring the total to 20,000 tablets that are required to run the whole Census programme.

Government has provided 55 percent of the funding for the 2018 Population and Housing Census with partners supporting the balance.