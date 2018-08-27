Chessam elects new committee

Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) on Sunday elected a new committee to run the sport.

Elections that took place in the capital city of Malawi saw Susan Namangale being elected as President beating two other contestants.

Moses Mtumbuka won as Vice President while Leonard Shara beat Wasoka Chirwa on General Secretary position. Here is a full list of Chessam committee contestants

President

1)Gershom Chima

2)Susan Namangale – Winner

3)Mayeso Mphande

Vice President

1)Gilton Mkumbwa

2)Moses Mtumbuka – Winner

3)Ulemu Chiluzi

General Secretary

1)Leornard Sharra – Winner

2)Wasoka Chirwa

Treasurer General

1)Vitumbiko Ndovi – Winner

2)Khama Chindole

Publicity Secretary

1)Alfred Chimthere – Winner

2)Makhosi Nyirenda

National Schools Chess Coordinator

1)Magret Ngugama – unopposed

Technical Director

1)Mark Ndipita

2) Isaac Mumba- Winner

*Committee Members*

1)Wakisa Mweghama

2)Peter Wengaweng

3)WFM Linda Jambo Chaononga

4) Ellen Mpinganjira