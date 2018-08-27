Catholic church feeds detainees

The Catholic Charismatic Renewal under St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Mchinji on Thursday donated food items to people in Mchinji Police custody.

Speaking during the event, Vice Chairperson of the Christian grouping Leo Miti encouraged the detainees not to lose heart but instead to stand firm in the Lord is ultimate.

“The love of God is infinite, immeasurable and unlimited and there is no condition attached for someone to attain his love since. He loves everybody every time,” Miti lamented.

Quoting from the Book of John 3:16, the chairperson said that as Christians there is need to put into practice the theory of brothers’ keeper by stretching hands towards those in need for them as well to appreciate the love of God.

Miti said: “The little we have given them today will infuse a signal in their spiritual life forever and will increase their faith.”

He assured about the church’s passion and commitment towards this program by stating that this is just the beginning as more programs have been planned to share God’s love.

According to Miti, the food items are worth K80,000 collected from church members.

Speaking on behalf of the Officer In-charge, Superintendent Champion Bentry Nyondo (Operations officer for Mchinji Police Station) thanked The Catholic Church for such a timely gift.

“Right to food is one of the fundamental basic needs for everyone as such I call upon all individuals and the society to adopt and borrow a leaf in implementing charitable works like these ones,” he said.