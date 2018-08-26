Wanderers drop points

…as Eagles, Mafco win

The bid to defend the TNM Super League will not be easy for Be Forward Wanderers after they were held by Masters Security at Dedza Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Nomads who successfully collected maximum points over Civil Sporting Club yesterday had to come from behind through Joseph Kamwendo’s second half spot kick to salvage a point over Abas Makawa’s men in a one all match.

Nigerian International Babatunde Adeboye scored on the 26th minute into the first half to give hopes to Masters that collecting three points was possible but alas! They were dashed by Kamwendo’s equalizer which made the two sides to share point each at the end of regulation time.

The result means that the Nomads now are seven points behind league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets who currently have 45 points while Masters are ninth with 23 points.

In another match played on Sunday, Maxwell Salambula’s lone goal was enough for Blue Eagles to beat Mzuni 1-0 in a match staged at Nankhaka ground in the headquarters of Malawi Police in the capital city, Lilongwe.

The victory has seen Eagles moving up to fourth on the standings with 28 points from 18 matches whereas the students are still stuck in the relegation zone as they have dropped to second from bottom with 15 points and have 11 matches remaining to wrap up the season.

In Mangochi, Mafco found the back of the net through Molis Chiumia to win 1-0 over Zomba based soldiers, Red Lions, in an all military affair staged at Mangochi Stadium.

Mafco who are now third from bottom with 15 points have been struggling since the start of 2018 season hence they find themselves in the danger zone and they will have to pull up their socks in the remaining 12 matches so as to escape an axe.

Red Lions are sixth from the bottom with 21 points, 24 points away from league leaders.