Health workers steal microscope in Chikwawa

Police in Chikwawa have arrested two health workers at the district’s hospital who are suspected to have stolen a laboratory microscope.

The two Mark Moses who is a lab technician and Nema Suzumile who is a switchboard operator were arrested on Friday following the missing of a microscope worth about K1 million.

According to assistant human resources manager at the hospital Henry Banda, one of the suspects Moses returned to the office in the evening following an emergency that needed laboratory services.

He is said to have approached the second suspect Suzumile and got the keys as per routine.

On arrival at the lab, it is claimed Moses found the lab door already opened and the microscope missing.

The issue was reported to the police who immediately detained the suspects.

According to Chikwawa police station spokesperson Foster Benjamin, the two have since been charged with theft by servant.

Benjamin said the suspects are currently being investigated and will appear in court as soon as all investigations are concluded.

Moses, 28, hails from Helema Village in the area of Traditional Authority Changata in Thyolo while Suzumile, 28, comes from Mbenderana Village in Traditional Authority Kasisi in Chikwawa.