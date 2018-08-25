Nice in a sensitization drive to prevent political violence

Realizing the importance of a free- election environment, National Initiative for Civic Education, NICE Trust in Chiradzulu, has embarked on a sensitization drive regarding violence and mediation skills and human rights approaches.

This comes amid reports of political violence that took place in recent weeks.

Just last week, an unknown thugs in Mangochi torched two vehicles belonging to United Transformation Movement, ahead of the Movement’s launch in the Eastern region.

In an interview, NICE District Civic Education Officer for Chiradzulu, Boniface Phiri acknowledged some intolerance that generates between different political parties during election period.

“It is inevitable that in times like these violence happens. So as a Civic Education Trust, we thought it wise that we start telling people to coexist despite affiliating to different political parties,” he said.

Phiri added that the Trust has this week oriented its volunteers and Multiparty Liason Committee, MPLC on curbing violence, skills on mediation and human rights approaches, in the area of Traditional Authority Ntchema in the district.

MPLC is a conflict-resolution structure comprising District Governors of different political parties, District Commissioner, Malawi Electoral Commission officers, twoTraditional Authorities, Officer-in Charge of Police and District Information Officer.

He said “We are very much optimistic that Chiradzulu will be a free-election zone given the skills which we are imparting in our people.”

Meanwhile, Phiri said the campaign will extends to other TAs.

He therefore urged people in the district to coexist for peace to prevail.

Malawians go to polls on 21 May 2019 in a bid to elect a president, Legislators and Councillors.