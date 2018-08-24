Violence forces MCP to suspend primaries

The violence that occurred during Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary elections in Dedza on Wednesday has forced the opposition party to suspend the polls.

MCP started conducting the primary elections on Tuesday but on Wednesday in Dedza North Constituency violence erupted after voters noted that the party was favouring Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Patrick Chilondola.

In Lilongwe South East Constituency, chaos also ensued as people suspected the party of attempting to impose the current MP Willard Gwengwe as candidate for the 2019 elections.

Six people suffered injuries during the fracas. Pictures circulating on social media show that one of the victims suffered cuts to the face.

MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali told the local media that the party will investigate the incidents and resolve the issues that are causing violence before continuing with the primary elections.

Meanwhile, social commentator Onjezani Kenani has condemned the violence describing the act as unacceptable.

“A party that hopes to sell itself as a better alternative is now scaring potential voters when violence reigns supreme in its internal democratic process,” he wrote on Facebook.