More PhD holders needed in Malawian universities – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika says there is a need for more PhD holders in Malawian universities in order to find solutions to challenges the country is facing.

Mutharika made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture (RUFORUM) yesterday at Kamuzu Palace in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

The Malawi leader said no country can develop without investing in higher education and that is why he introduced the community technical colleges.

“No country can develop without proper investment in higher education and that is why my government has invested substantial financial resources in this and vocational skills development through construction of community technical colleges,” he said.

President Mutharika who is also the Champion of Higher Education in Africa added that he is committed to promoting higher education in Africa through promotion of investment in the area.

Speaking at the same function, Executive Secretary of REFORUM Adapala Ekwamu hailed Mutharika’s led government for its effort to develop higher education.

“As a world champion for higher education, the president is always at the forefront in global mobilization of support for investment in higher education for the benefit of African nations,” he said.

According to the Executive Secretary, Malawi is the first country in Africa to allocate one percent of its Gross Domestic Product to higher education in Africa.

RUFORUM is a consortium that currently has representation from 85 African Universities from at least 35 countries.