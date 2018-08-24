MCP holds youth conference

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is holding a National Youth Conference in Lilongwe to give the party’s youth a chance to discuss the challenges they face.

The youths who have come from different parts of the country have gathered at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe and will today hear from party president Lazarus Chakwera.

Speaking during the commencement of the conference on Thursday, MCP Director of Youth Richard Chimwendo Banda said the conference is very important because young people will be able to discuss issues that affect their daily lives.

“At least 1200 youths are expecting to take part in the two day conference which will end on the 24th August 2018. They will also have a parade from Sheaffer to our headquarters,” Banda said.

He added that their motive is to demonstrate that youths are not useless as such they should not be taken for granted by painting their bodies during political rallies.

Banda also explained that youths being future leaders have power and responsibility to ensure that their voices are heard and action is taken.

He therefore commended the party’s president for the commitment he has shown to the youths saying this portrays democracy to Malawians.