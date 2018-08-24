CMD calls for implementation of Political Parties Act

Centre for Multiparty Democracy in Malawi (CMD) has urged Government of Malawi through the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to implement the Political Parties Act.

CMD Executive Director Kizito Tenthani made the call on Thursday during a press conference which the organization held in Lilongwe.

Speaking to the press, Tenthani said as an organization they are interested in the implementation of the act so that it should come into force.

Tenthani added that the act is very important because it has the general principles that will help to connect all the political parties in Malawi to make sure that there is accountability and transparency in all parties.

He added that CMD will engage political parties, chiefs, media houses and other stakeholders to raise awareness about the act.

President Peter Mutharika assented to the Political Parties Act in February.

Among others, the act says political parties should not get financial support from public institutions and if a party fails to hold a national convention 5 years after being registered, the party should be deregistered.