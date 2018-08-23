Wanderers beat Karonga to reach round of 16

Be Forward Wanderers are through to the round of 16 of Carlsberg Cup after beating Karonga United 2-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Karonga Stadium.

In an interview after the game, team manager for Wanderers Steve Madeira said they played according to plan hence the win.

He also revealed that their aim is to win the cup this year.

“We told our boys to score early because was knew that it will be difficult to equalise once Karonga score first, and because they played the way we told them to do they won,” said Madeira.

While team manager for Karonga United Kondwani Mwalweni congratulated Wanderers and blamed his side for not using home advantage.

“First let me congratulate our friends for winning this match, today we didn’t played as we were playing at our backyard, all in all let’s forget this game we are now going to concentrate on the league game as you are aware we are playing Bullets this weekend at Kamuzu stadium,” Mwalweni said.

In other Carlsberg Cup games on Wednesday, Civil Sporting Club said goodbye to the cup same as Nchalo, Mzuni, Kamuzu Barracks.

Results:

Lilongwe veterans 3-4 Silver Strikers (Molis Kalidza and Marcus Mwanyongo -Prince Phiri & Khuda Muyaba hat trick)

Karonga United 0-2 Be Forward Wanderers

Nchalo 0-2 Red Lions (Steve Ziba & Bonface Kaulesi)

MDF Marine 0-1 Blue Eagles (Mecium Mhone)

TN Stars 2-1 Civil Sporting

Mzuni 1-1 Masters Security. Masters won7-6 on pens

Tigers 3-2 Kamuzu Barracks

Big Bullets reserve 1-1 Moyale Barracks. Moyale won 6-5 on penalties.