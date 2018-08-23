Rwandan national commits suicide in police cell

A 35-year old Rwandan national on Tuesday committed suicide while in a police cell In Dowa.

This occurred on Tuesday at Dzaleka refugee camp police unit.

According to Dowa police spokesperson Richard Kaponda’ the Rwandan national who has been identified as Claude Emmanuel was staying in Blantyre location within Dzaleka refugee camp.

His wife left him last year due to alcohol and drug abuse hence was staying alone.

According to Kaponda, prior to the incident police received a complaint that Emmanuel was throwing stones and liquor bottles at his house.

The suspect was arrested and charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of peace but while being searched at the charge office he was also found with loose cannabis sativa.

When the suspect was placed in custody, he immediately assaulted his fellow inmates and this prompted the police officers on duty to place him in another cell.

It was in this cell that the deceased tore off his shirt and used it as a rope to hang himself to the door of the police cell.

Postmortem conducted at Dzaleka health centre by health officials indicated that death was due to suffocation.

The deceased who was a refugee staying at Dzaleka refugee camp, hailed from the province of chibungu in Rwanda.