Nankhumwa hails Malawi Muslims

Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa has hailed Muslims in Malawi for their role in developing the country.

Nankhumwa made the remarks on Wednesday during Eid-Adha celebrations at Upper Stadium in the commercial city of Blantyre.

According to Nakhumwa, Muslims in the country are helping government in providing education, health and various social services to the people of Malawi.

He further asked the Muslims to work hard and love one another.

“I have come here today to preach about doctrines of Muhammad that he taught his religious constituency that is love, hard work and faith.

“I am standing here as representative of his Excellency President Peter Mutharika who has told me to convey his message of love, hard work, and faith,” Nankhumwa told the Muslim gathering.

Secretary General of Muslims Association of Malawi (MAM) Sheikh Ali commended government for the peace and tranquillity in this country and freedom of worship that Muslims are enjoying under the Mutharika leadership.

Nankhumwa gave the Muslims K500,000 that was provided by His Excellency President Peter Mutharika for the Eid -al -Adha function.