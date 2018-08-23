Govt asked to construct new hospital in Dowa

Inkosi Mponela of Dowa has pleaded with government to build a new Dowa District Hospital in the district.

The call has come at an opportune time before President Peter Mutharika after people of the district have been waiting since 2015 for government fulfillment of the promise made.

At one of the previous full council meeting, the then Minister of Health, now Minister of Gender, Children, Disabilities and Social Welfare, Dr. Jean Kalilani, assured the meeting that money meant for the new Dowa District Hospital was available and what remained was for the chiefs of the district to work together in identifying a suitable place for the hospital which was in the area of Senior Chief Msakambewa in the district

However, the Friends of Dowa, a concerned citizen group for the district vowed that whether one likes it or not, the new Dowa District Hospital will be built at the Malawi Red Cross sites where the former UDF leader and head of State, Dr. Bakili Muluzi laid the hospital’s foundation stone in 1997.

Speaking during the official launch of 500 Malawian villages, satellite Televisions project by Mutharika held at Mponela 2 school ground in Dowa on Tuesday, Inkosi Mponela said plans to have the new District Hospital in the district are at an advanced stage, with the land available and people receiving their compensations.

Chief Mponela said he would love if government starts providing money to start constructing the new District Hospital giving example of the current Mponela Rural Hospital which is too small to match with the fast growing population at Mponela trading centre.

He said Mponela is one of the oldest and fast growing trading centres but has no football stadium and bus depot which is similar to Dowa boma, the district headquarters for all government offices.

Speaking at the function, Mutharika said his government is committed to develop all areas in Malawi and will soon start a program whereby Mponela will become a Rural Growth Centre.

President Mutharika said it is the wish of his government to see to it that both urban and rural communities enjoy similar infrastructures and at the same time join the digital satellites for decision making and effective participation to the country’s development.

He said the DPP led government under his leadership has transformed Malawi by reducing inflation and interest rates down to 4% faster than any other country in the SADC region.