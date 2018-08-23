Gobede wins Motorbike in Zampira Promotion

Zomba based bricklayer and a Nyasa Big Bullets fan, William Gobede, has won a brand new motorbike in the ongoing Zampira promotion by TNM PLC.

The promotion which was launched on April 26 this year aims at engaging soccer fans directly through sending predictions of the selected matches of the TNM Super League.

In his reaction, Gobede said; “I’m very happy to win this motorbike in this promotion. This will lessen transport challenges which I have been facing.”

The competition is expected to run until the end of this season in December so as to continuously engage soccer lovers with questions generated daily and participants qualify into a draw for a weekly K100,000 prize.

TNM head of marketing Sobuzha Ngwenya in an interview after the draw said this is an exciting competition and he urged fans to join as more brand new motorbikes are up for grabs.

“It’s been quite an exciting promotion, this is a first time we are having a draw since commencement of second round of the Super League.

“As the league continues our fans should continue take on this promotion we never know there might suprises,” said Ngwenya.

Meanwhile TNM says is impressed with the current competition in the league and has since asked people to refrain from hooliganism and continue patronizing into the soccer facilities.

“In this second round we see that every point matters and competitiveness is quite high and we see that every team wants a crown. And my plea to the soccer fans is that is excitement goes remember that at the end of the day this is a game we need to enjoy with everyone and enjoy peacfully,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said throughout the second round TNM will continue giving out airtime, motorbikes and at the end the grand prize of K1.5 million to soccer lovers.

“This is because TNM considers soccer fans as an important stakeholder in its efforts to develop football standards in Malawi. This is a continuation of our engagement with the football fan base. With only K50 per SMS, soccer fans have a chance to win K1.5 million,” he said.

He said four more motorbikes are still up for grabs during the monthly draws.

During the fourth month, Zampira promotion registered a total of 123,024 entries with 8,102 correct predictions representing a 6.5 percent correct rate.