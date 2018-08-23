Geoffrey Kapusa joins Blantyre City South race

…to face Ngumuya, Fischer, Lipipa and Peter Mponda

Malawi’s well known television presenter Geoffrey Kapusa has joined the Blantyre City South constituency parliamentary race.

Kapusa will contest in the Malawi Congress Party primary elections for the area

In an interview with Malawi24, Kapusa said he has made the decision to contest following accusations against him when he was working at the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)

Kapusa was fired at MBC as he was accused of being MCP and Sidik Mia’s supporter a development which according to him added fire to his ambition of becoming a Member of Parliament.

“Having worked for over 15 years in public broadcasting and as head of presentation, I felt its time to move on with life by contributing positively to the development of the country. So elections like the 2019 is an opportunity for all to participate.

“I have learnt a lot from my job as a media person through interacting with politicians from all political parties in this democratic dispensation, so much that I can see my way forward. I have always wanted to help the minority groups. Those suffering from HIVAids, Albinos and the elderly. Hopefully God will be on my side,” Kapusa told Malawi24.

The broadcaster who is also known as Mr Splash further added that the next election is an opportunity for the youth to participate fully.

He also said he is very popular by God’s design and he is not scared of other candidates.

“If I lose, I better lose trying. I want to help in building water reservoirs in Chilobwe, a hospital in my constituency, a youth centre in Zingwangwa and policy of buying houses for those who have stayed 20 years or more in MHC houses among others,” added Kapusa.

Kapusa has joined Former Flames captain Peter Mponda, current MP for the constituency Allan Ngumuya, ex Nyasa Big Bullets official Noel Lipipa and footballer Fischer Kondowe who have also shown interest to contest for the Blantyre City South seat.