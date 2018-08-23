Catholic priest denied bail in Masambuka murder case

The High Court in Zomba has today denied Catholic Priest Father Thomas Muhosha bail in the murder case of 22-year-old MacDonald Masambuka.

Judge Redson Kapindu read in court a judgement by Justice Zione Ntaba that Section 42(ii)(e) of the constitution of Malawi gives the court powers to continue detaining a murder suspect.

Muhosha had applied for bail saying he is not a flight risk and that he doesn’t have any relatives or property outside Malawi.

Meanwhile, the other suspects in the case including Muhosha are expected to start entering plea.

Masambuka was brutally murdered in March this year.

The Association of Persons with Albinism has since hailed the court judgement as a positive step towards justice and has asked the high court to revoke bail of other murder suspects who were unlawfully released early this year.

Reports show that over 20 persons with albinism have been killed since 2014.