Rapist gets 10 years in jail

The Nkukula magistrate court has sentenced an 18 year old man to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 5 year old girl.

Kanengo police Publicist Salome Zgambo said that on 10th August this year the convict Yosefe Witman at Muwawani village in Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe called the victim to his house and raped her.

Zgambo added that the victim came out of the house whilst crying and reported the matter to her mother who reported the case to Chiwamba police unit.

“She was later referred to hospital and findings showed that the girl was indeed defiled,” Zgambo said.

When taking plea in court, Witman pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

The state prosecutor prayed to the court to impose stiff penalty to deter him and other would be offenders as offences of this nature are rampant.

He also said that it is the duty of the court to protect children from all types of violence saying the victim has been affected mentally and psychological.

Passing her judgment, the first grade magistrate her worship Diana Mangwana imposed a 10 year jail term on the suspect.

Yosefe Witman hails from Muwawani village in traditional authority Chimutu in Lilongwe district and will serve his term at Maula prison.