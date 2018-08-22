Mutharika says TVs will help people make informed decisions

President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday hailed the ‘500 Malawian Villages Satellite TV Project” saying the televisions will help people to make informed decision.

The launch of the project took place in Dowa.

Mutharika said information which people will be getting from the television will make them participate effectively in development.

“Malawi is migrating into the digital world. And I want everyone to be part of this migration. I want both urban and rural communities to join the digital migration.

“Our goal is to make all communities access digital information for their learning, exposure and decision making,” said Mutharika.

According to the Malawi leader, the project will provide an opportunity to people in rural areas to watch various satellite TV channels just as their urban counterparts do.

Mutharika added that his government is taking development to the people through various projects such as construction of rural growth centres and construction of rural community colleges in various in Malawi.

“I want us to take development to every village, and every community. That is why we are constructing roads in rural areas. We are bringing electricity to rural trading centres. We are bringing water supply systems to villages,” he said.

Under the ‘500 Malawian Villages Satellite TV Project’, televisions will be installed in each of the 193 constituencies in Malawi

The project has been financed by China and will be implemented by Star sat.