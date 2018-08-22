MEC hopes for a better voter registration turnout

As Voter’s registration exercise is ongoing in Mwanza, the Malawi Electoral Commission says it expects a larger turnout of people to register before the end of the fourth phase which is currently underway in some parts of the country.

MEC Chairperson Justice Dr. Jane Ansah made the remarks on Monday during inspection exercise to some centers in the district where the exercise is taking place.

The exercise revealed that out of the 62, 361 people that are expected to register in Mwanza, so far close to 10, 000 people have registered.

“Registration has started on a good note. It is only four days into the exercise and the numbers are very encouraging. Most centers have already registered above 20% of the projected figures. This is an indication that as we go on a lot of people will register,” she said.

Concurrently, NICE Trust Regional Civic Education Officer for the South Enock Chinkhuntha said the low turnout in some centers is due to the confusion most people have that they will use their National IDs to vote and thought there was no need to register.

“We are still going about the district even in the most hard to reach areas to woo people to come and register in their large numbers, “assured Chinkhuntha.

On the other hand, the Chairperson of the Commission Justice Dr. Jane Ansah urged party monitors to be on the lookout for foreigners who may want to register and report them to responsible authorities.

“We are only registering Malawians who are eligible to vote so if you see or suspect anyone who does not have the necessary requirements to register especially from Mozambique please report them,” she pleaded.

The Centers which were visited include Mwanza Prison which has so far registered 581 people whose projection is 1642, Mphande primary school 272, Mwanza Admarc 546 and Lipongwe primary school has since registered 857 people. The district has two constituencies, 4 wards and 42 registration centers.