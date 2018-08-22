Mafco win without kicking a ball

…As Dwangwa beat Luanar

Mafco are through to the last 16 of the Carlsberg Cup without kicking a ball following failure by their opponents to show up for their game.

The Soldiers were expected to play Naming’omba United at Civo Stadium in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, on Tuesday afternoon but the latter was nowhere to be seen.

After referees had waited for 30 minutes, Mafco were awarded the win as per rules and regulations of the competition.

In his reaction, Mafco head coach, Tione Mhone, expressed disappointment over what happened saying his side had prepared for the encounter and strikers are hungry for goals as they wanted to win the golden boot award from this year’s tournament.

“Perhaps the game would have provided an opportunity for my strikers to get goals that would have made one to be a top goal scorer; that is the only thing that has disappointed me.

“We prepared to play and win today, we will go back home and prepare for the next match,” Mhone told reporters soon after his side was declared winners.

Mhone whose side faces the winner between Lilongwe Veterans and Silver Strikers added that they are targeting to win the cup this season.

Efforts to speak with general secretary for the first division side, McMillan Manda, proved futile as his phone could not be reached.

However, some reports indicate that Naming’omba had no means of transport to travel from their home in Thyolo district to the Capital City as they are currently in financial crisis.

Elsewhere, Dwangwa United booked their last 16 ticket after thumping Luanar fc 4-0 at Chitowe Stadium in Nkhotakota.

Goals from Sam Gunda, Fabien Kapinde, Darlington Chithala and Elick Kawonga were enough to boot Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources students out of the tournament.

Dwangwa are now waiting for the winner between Karonga United and Be Forward Wanderers who are expected to meet today at Karonga Stadium.