Karonga, Nomads in Carlsberg Cup battle

Karonga United will today host Be Forward Wanderers in the Carlsberg Cup round of 32.

In an interview with Malawi24, Karonga head coach Christopher Nyambose said Wanderers should expect a tough ride.

“We are not sleeping since we know the importance of this game, and there is a big difference between league games and cup games. We know once we lose that means we are out. Let me warn Wanderers to expect a tough encounter,” he said.

Team manager for Wanderers Steve Madeira said there is nothing to worry about since they know how Karonga plays.

“We know their play and there is nothing to worry about this. It is our wish to win this cup this time around, and am sure the best team will win,” Madeira said.

In games played on Tuesday, Luanar lost to Dwangwa United 4-0 while Mafco were awarded a 2-0 win since Naming’omba didn’t show up for the game.