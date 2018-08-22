DPP ban use of Lorries during primary elections

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has banned its aspirants to ferry supporters to venues where the party’s primary elections will be conducted across the country.

Breaking the news at a political rally held in Chitipa district on Tuesday 21st August, 2018, Minister of Transport and Public Works who is also Treasure General for the party Jappie Mhango said the move is an ideal strategy of ensuring 50-50 winning situation for all the candidates competing regardless of their financial stand.

“We will not allow any candidate to carry people from their respected homes in Lorries or any means of transportation, this plays unfair part to candidates that cannot afford to carry their followers, people should willingly go to the voting place using their own means of transport” said Jappie.

Jappie further said the party’s primary elections will this time be held in different centres at constituency level but at once to minimise long distances people do travel or walk to the voting centres, all the votes will then be taken to one centre for counting.

However, he (Jappie) urged those that will lose during primaries to support the winning candidate for the party to remain strong, however he failed to disclose motivation factor that will still keep the losing candidate in the party.

Commenting on the new development, Regional Governor for the party in the northern region, Kenneth Sanga said the party will not side any candidate whether incumbent Member of Parliament or Ward Councillor but let people on the ground choose torch bearers of their choice.

“As a party we will not do any act of favouritism during primary elections, if the incumbent political leader for the particular area has failed to deliver in the past four years, it will be up to people for the particular constituency or Ward to judge and chose those they feel they can deliver in the next five year.”

Meanwhile Sanga has also revealed that the primary elections in the north region will kick-off this Friday 24th August, 2018 starting with Rumphi district in the North and Central Constituencies.